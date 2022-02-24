US FDA suggests restricted use of GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 drug based on variants in circulation

The GSK-Vir drug is one of the few COVID-19 treatments shown to have worked against the original Omicron variant leading to an increase in its demand.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has suggested limiting the usage of GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 drug based on the circulation of variants.

It stated in an official release that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotech’s (VIR.O) COVID-19 antibody treatment should not be used in places with circulation of variants that are not susceptible to the drug.

Vir has said the drug, sotrovimab, retains neutralizing activity against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

However, other recent research suggests that the variant showed resistance to nearly all of the monoclonal antibodies they tested, including sotrovimab.

The GSK-Vir drug is one of the few COVID-19 treatments shown to have worked against the original Omicron variant leading to an increase in its demand.

The United States had briefly paused the distribution of other antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly over concerns they do not work against Omicron.

