US biotech firm Ocugen to commercialise Covaxin in Mexico

US biotechnology firm Ocugen Inc announced on Monday that it has entered into a revised agreement with Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) to expand the US firm’s exclusive territory of commercialisation of Covaxin to Mexico.

According to a joint press statement on Monday, the amended agreement is for the co-development, supply, and commercialisation of Covaxin and it will provide Ocugen Inc with the commercialisation rights on Covaxin for all of North America. At present, Ocugen has Covaxin rights for the United States and Canada.

Ocugen Inc co-founder and chief executive officer Dr. Shankar Musunuri said that they met Mexico’s secretary of foreign affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, in Delhi. Dr. Musunuri also informed that the Mexican authorities have made the battle against their major priority COVID-19 pandemic.

“Covaxin is currently under review by Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS) for approval for emergency use among children between 2 and 18 years of age. The company is prepared to collaborate with the public health community to help their efforts,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri in a statement. He also claims that Covaxin can be an ideal jab option for Mexico at this stage of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Dr. Krishna Ella said that Covaxin is a safe inactivated vaccine for all age groups and it is evident from its data from the global introduction. Ella also said Bharat Biotec was fully supportive of team Ocugen to expedite technology transfer activities towards commercial-scale manufacturing of Covaxin in North America.

The joint media statement also revealed that the license extension between Ocugen and Bharat Biotech with respect to commercialisation in Mexico has the same profit share structure as in the United States.