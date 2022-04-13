Study reveals low risk of heart inflammation following Covid-19 vaccination

A study in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine has revealed that the overall risk of heart inflammation also called as myopericarditis after Covid-19 vaccination is very low. The study findings say that it affects 18 people per million vaccine doses.

No statistically significant difference was reported between the incidence of myopericarditis following Covid-19 vaccination and other vaccinations. Other vaccinations have been reported to affect 56 people per million vaccine doses.

Caused by viruses and in rare cases post vaccination, Myopericarditis is a condition that causes inflammation of the heart muscle. It has been reported that in some cases it also causes severe permanent heart damage.

The study analysed more than 20 such studies which reported incidences of myopericarditis between January 1947 and December 2021 following any type of vaccination. More than 400 million doses were searched from global databases.

Covering over 395 million doses of which nearly 300 million were mRNA vaccines, 11 studies looked specifically at Covid-19 vaccinations. The rest of the studies covered other vaccinations such as smallpox (2.9 million doses), influenza (1.5 million doses), and others (5.5 million doses).

The findings further revealed that among COVID-19 vaccinations, the risk of myopericarditis was higher for those who received mRNA vaccines with 22.6 cases per million as compared to non-mRNA vaccines with 7.9 cases per million).

Reported cases were also higher in people below the age of 30 which is 40.9 cases per million with males at 23 cases per million. It was reported that following the second dose, it was 31.1 per million.

While talking about the occurrence of myopericarditis following non-Covid-19 vaccination co-author of the study, Dr Jyoti Somani, an infectious diseases specialist, National University Hospital, Singapore said, “Myopericarditis is a side effect of the inflammatory processes induced by any vaccination. It is not unique to the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in Covid-19 vaccines or infection