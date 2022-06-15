Sputnik V demonstrates 97 percent efficacy against hospitalisation caused by Omicron variant following revaccination: Study

The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology (Gamaleya Center) on Wednesday announced that a study conducted by a team of Russian scientists including representatives of the City Clinical Hospital No. 67 named after L.A. Vorokhobov and the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology has revealed that Sputnik V’s efficacy against hospitalisation caused by Omicron Variant for those vaccinated with 3 or 4 components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V) was 97 percent and 99.4 percent against critical cases.

Moreover, for patients vaccinated with at least one component the vaccine’s efficacy was 85.9 percent. The study involved over 1,000 patients observed in Moscow and its findings were published in Vaccines journal.

Sputnik V and Sputnik Light can be stored in a conventional refrigerator at +2 +8ºC for 6 months, making them available globally, including in remote territories, without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.

“The study shows that vaccination with Sputnik V and Sputnik Light has a high effectiveness for protection against hospitalisation. The reduction in the severity of COVID-19 regarding the Omicron variant was also observed. The greatest effectiveness was evident in protection against a critical course of the disease requiring patients to be admitted to the intensive care unit,” The authors noted

As of now, Sputnik V has been authorised in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people, and Sputnik Light in more than 30 countries. Meanwhile, the Russian Direct Investment Fund invested in development and production of both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.