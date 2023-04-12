SII’s Adar Poonawalla urges the elderly to take Covovax

The Covovax Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India have been added to the CoWin Covid vaccination portal. CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Tuesday urging the elderly to take the Covovax booster dose, which is now available on the CoWin app, saying it is excellent against all variants and was approved in the US and Europe.

“As Covid cases have been rising again with Omicron XBB and its variants, it can be severe for the elderly. I’d suggest for the elderly to mask up and take the Covovax booster,” Poonawalla tweeted.