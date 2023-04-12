scorecardresearch
SII’s Adar Poonawalla urges the elderly to take Covovax

CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Tuesday urging the elderly to take the Covovax booster dose.

Covovax Covid-19 vaccines
Covovax booster dose, which is now available on the CoWin app. (Representational image: IE)

The Covovax Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India have been added to the CoWin Covid vaccination portal. CEO Adar Poonawalla tweeted on Tuesday urging the elderly to take the Covovax booster dose, which is now available on the CoWin app, saying it is excellent against all variants and was approved in the US and Europe.

“As Covid cases have been rising again with Omicron XBB and its variants, it can be severe for the elderly. I’d suggest for the elderly to mask up and take the Covovax booster,” Poonawalla tweeted.

First published on: 12-04-2023 at 08:21 IST

