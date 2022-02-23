Shycocan’s virus attenuation device claims to disable coronavirus and its variants: What it is? How it works?

The Shycocan device first produces high-intensity photons that strike solids & surfaces like tables, chairs, walls, etc., in the room; and particles in the air like viral particles, pollutants, etc., and generate electrons.

Since 2020 there is a heightened awareness towards healthy living and safety. Though the majority of people are more health-conscious and being safe, they may not think beyond the current situation and COVID-19. However, people who are going deeper in understanding the problem realize that Coronavirus is not a one-off problem. Recently we had SARS, MERS, Swine Flu pandemics apart from seasonal Flu that is becoming more widespread and severe in recent years. The threat of even worse pandemics in the future is real as per many virologists and experts. Hence, there is a dire need for “viral defense devices” which shall protect them from the current and future pandemic apart from flu and viral infections. Alok Sharma, Founder & CEO, Shycocan Corporation, in an exclusive conversation with the FinancialExpress.com, talked about the virus attenuation device that disables Coronavirus. Excerpts:

Please tell us about the device Shycocan, and how it helps in fighting the Covid 19. How is this technology different from other Air disinfectants and purifiers?

Shycocan is a virus attenuation device that disables coronavirus, its current & future variants; and other viruses that cause flu and viral infections with up to 99.994 % efficacy in enclosed premises. And the device has been tested to give results within one minute, hence it gives unmatchable protection from the transmission.

Shycocan disables the virus by neutralizing its positive charge shell in real-time. The device produces high-intensity photons that strike solids & surfaces like tables, chairs, walls, etc in the room; and particles in the air like viral particles, pollutants, etc and generate electrons.

Due to continuous operation, an electron cloud effect gets formed in the indoor space. The electrons get attached to the Coronavirus in the environment and neutralize its positive charge. This stops the virus from infecting negative charge human cells thereby preventing it from infecting another person.

The key difference between Shycocan and other devices is the core technology and the mechanism of action. Air Ionizers emit air ions that may combine to produce Ozone, which is dangerous to human lungs and causes cancer. Air Ionisers are inherently considered unsafe and not allowed to be sold in many developed nations including the US. Hence, it’s a pity that such devices are being sold in India which could cause long-term damage.

Air Purifiers only work on air-borne viruses and not surface viruses. We do know that the virus survives for a long time on the surface like 3 days on stainless steel. The Omicron is supposed to survive for 2-3x more than the other variants. Air Purifiers need frequent replacement of filters and consumables. Moreover, they take between 30 mins to several hours to clean the air, whereas the virus may infect another person in a few minutes.

Direct use of UV is harmful to humans, as it may cause blindness or skin cancer. Hence UV is now being used in air-conditioning ducts or within air purifiers. The use of UV produces “sterilized air” which reduces immunity and is not healthy. For such an implementation of UV, it also works on air-borne viruses only and takes 30 mins to several hours to clean the air.

Shycocan produces photons (and not air ions), does not use UV, any other radiation, and is safe for humans, environments, and animals. It works on both air and surface-borne viruses. It is found to be effective within one minute. It uses no consumables and is a very low cost of operation with electricity consumption equivalent to a 40W bulb.

Shycocan is a technology developed in 2018 with research done over the last decade, while air Ionisers are over 100 years old and current Air purifiers are nearly 70 years old. New problems required new technology to solve, which is what Shycocan offers. Other companies are trying to force-fit these technologies which are not effective.

Alok Sharma, Founder & CEO, Shycocan Corporation

Are people prepared to invest in technology like this?

People who are going deeper in understanding the problem realize that Coronavirus is not a one-off problem. The threat of even worse pandemics in the future is real as per many virologists and experts. Hence, there is a dire need for “viral defense devices” which shall protect them from the current and future pandemic apart from flu and viral infections. Shycocan is about investing in viral defense over the next 5-10 years. Safe air is a fundamental human birth right like safe water.

Some of the largest companies and respected names have already installed the Shycocan devices across their organization in businesses, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, education, healthcare, and government institutions. A large segment of the population who have already purchased the device and is experiencing excellent results during the pandemic. Many of our customers have given positive testimonials which are an important aspect of the decision-making of prospective customers. Some of these are available on our youtube channel and website or can be requested from us.

What is the Virus attenuation process? How effective the device is on the new Omicron variant of Covid?

The Shycocan device first produces high-intensity photons that strike solids & surfaces like tables, chairs, walls, etc., in the room; and particles in the air like viral particles, pollutants, etc., and generate electrons.

Due to continuous operation, an electron cloud effect gets formed in the indoor space. The electrons get attached to the Coronavirus in the environment and neutralize its positive charge, preventing it from infecting another person. This process is called Virus Attenuation.

Shycocan is effective up to 99.994% in enclosed spaces for the current and future variants of Coronavirus including Omicron. A detailed study on the structure of Omicron was done and the efficacy of Shycocan, a whitepaper is available from us.

What happens if it stops working? Does the user get a notification for that?

A green light indicator shows that the device is working. In case of any issue, a built-in alarm gives a beeping sound along with a flickering red light at the back of the device.

Another way to test the working of the device is to hold a CFL bulb, tester, or tube light in front of the device at a distance of 1-2 feet. It glows showing the presence of photons emanating electrons.

Which international laboratories have approved this device?

The device has been tested at leading laboratories globally and in India. Some of the names are Underwriters Laboratories (UL), TUV, SGS UAE, Dubai Municipality, CSIR-CCMB, TNO (Netherlands), EVS Associates Australia, Shreis Scalene Therapeutics LLC, USA, Laboratoriosde Especialidade immunological (LEI) S.A. Mexico, Aquadiagnostics (an IAMPO US company), Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati are some of the international laboratories that have tested the Shycocan device for its safety and efficacy.

Any specific feedback from the companies or places where this device has been installed?

We have received very positive feedback from our customers. Many of them have shared a specific incident at home or their workplace wherein the transmission did not take place despite having long exposure to a person who turned out to be COVID positive under Shycocan. This feedback has been across industry segments and uses cases like offices, restaurants, seminar halls, hotels, hospitals, retail stores, etc. Companies like Jubilant Life Sciences, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, LG, FICCI, Adani Wilmar Limited, ABB, Aditya Birla, Polycab, Jindal Steel & Power, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Religare, TATA Group, Indian Army, Dubai Health Authority, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Dubai Police, Singtel Sudong, Advance Valves, and many other companies have already gained benefits using Shycocan.

What are your vision and plans for further growth? What are the other products that Shycocan Corporation planning to launch in the coming future?

We are a health and safety technology company focused on solving critical problems impacting humankind. The growth strategies for our organization fall into two main areas; expanding our geographic coverage and launching new products for new use cases.

We have operations in India, the Middle East, and ASEAN countries. We are looking at expanding to other locations in Asia Pac and Europe in CY 2022.

You can expect new Shycocan devices that can be used in cars, buses, railways, transportation, and portable personal use. We also plan to launch the device for the poultry industry as they get impacted by diseases like bird flu and avian coronavirus attacks.