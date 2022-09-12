Scientists develop new anti-viral therapy that blocks COVID-19 transmission

A team of scientists from Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco has developed an intranasal treatment that reportedly not only reduces symptoms of the COVID-19 virus but also stops the transmission.

The team conducted a study and found that this new treatment is known as a Therapeutic Interfering Particle (TIP) and decreases the amount of virus shed from infected animals and limits transmission of the virus. The Findings of the study were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences last week.

“Historically, it has been exceptionally challenging for antivirals and vaccines to limit the transmission of respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. This study shows that a single, intranasal dose of TIPs reduces the amount of virus transmitted, and protects animals that came into contact with that treated animal,” Gladstone Senior Investigator Leor Weinberger, PhD, senior author of the new paper said in a statement.

Moreover, Sonali Chaturvedi, PhD, a research investigator at Gladstone and the first author of the paper revealed that this is the only single-dose antiviral that reduces not only symptoms and severity of COVID-19, but also the shedding of the virus.

According to experts, TIP is an antiviral procedure that reduces the replication rate and pathogenesis of a particular viral infectious disease. Reportedly, More than two decades ago, Weinberger first proposed the idea of therapeutic interfering particles (TIPs) to treat viruses; rather than directly target a portion of a virus. Weinberger believes the replication machinery inside a cell, can keep the virus from churning out more copies of itself.

Interestingly, before COVID-19, Weinberger’s team was already developing TIPs to treat HIV and after the pandemic began they shifted their focus on to the COVID-19 virus. Weinberger’s group was already developing TIPs to treat HIV. Last year, they reported that, in rodents, TIPs could successfully block multiple different variants of SARS-CoV-2, reducing the viral load in the lungs by 100-fold and reducing many of the symptoms of COVID-19.

