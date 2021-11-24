Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid -19 approved in Laos

Sputnik Light vaccine is based on human adenovirus serotype 26, which is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine.

By:November 24, 2021 12:34 PM
Russian Direct Investment Fund, RDIF, Sputnik Light, Sputnik V vaccine, Laos, EUA, Gamaleya Center, Delta, coronavirusEfficacy of one-shot Sputnik Light as a booster against Delta variant for other vaccines will be close to the efficacy against the Delta variant of the Sputnik V vaccine - over 83% against infection and over 94% against hospitalization.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) – Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) today announced the Russian single-component Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved in Lao People’s Democratic Republic. This development makes Laos the 20th country to register Sputnik Light.

Sputnik Light vaccine is based on human adenovirus serotype 26, which is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. In March 2021 the two-dose Sputnik V was also authorized in Laos. Both Sputnik Light and Sputnik V vaccines have been approved under the emergency use authorization (EUA) procedure.

One-shot Sputnik Light is a highly effective vaccine when used both on standalone basis and applied as a booster.

The latest findings by the Gamaleya Center based on data from 28,000 subjects in Moscow have demonstrated Sputnik Light vaccine administered standalone has 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of coronavirus during the first three months after vaccination. The vaccine is 75% effective among subjects under the age of 60.

Efficacy of one-shot Sputnik Light as a booster against Delta variant for other vaccines will be close to the efficacy against the Delta variant of the Sputnik V vaccine: over 83% against infection and over 94% against hospitalization.

A one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light has a number of key advantages, including ease of administering the vaccine, monitoring and more flexible re-vaccination schedule when used as a booster.

Sputnik Light has demonstrated a superior efficacy compared with some two-shot vaccines, which have shown a major decline in efficacy against the Delta variant to less than 50% five months after injection. Standalone use of Sputnik Light also provides much higher efficacy against severe disease and hospitalizations.

Sputnik Light has been proven to be safe and highly effective by real-world vaccination data. In particular, the vaccine has demonstrated efficacy of between 78.6 to 83.7% among the elderly as confirmed by the Ministry of Health of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Paraguay’s Ministry of Health also found Sputnik Light to be 93.5% effective during the country’s ongoing vaccination campaign.

RDIF is Russia’s sovereign wealth fund established in 2011 to make equity co-investments, primarily in Russia, alongside reputable international financial and strategic investors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

Experts deliberate on enhancing culture of research in India on concluding day of Global Innovation Summit-2021

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity