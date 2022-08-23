Russia develops new version of Sputnik vaccine for Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus

Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund on Tuesday announced the development of the Sputnik V vaccine specifically adapted against Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus.

The centre claims that the new version of Sputnik V has been Delta- and Omicron-adapted as Omicron is currently the dominant variant around the globe. This new version is also addressing the L-452-R mutation in the Omicron BA5 variant which was not present in the BA1 variant, it claims.

“The Delta and Omicron-adapted version of Sputnik V is the most promising version of the vaccine specifically adapted to new variants as compared to those tailored against the combination of the original strain and Omicron variant. The Sputnik V vaccine adapted against the Delta and Omicron variants provides for a significant reduction in the viral load in the lungs of animals infected with the Omicron BA5 variant,” the Russian medical research institute said in a statement on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Sputnik V demonstrates strong protection against Omicron variant, study reveals

Moreover, the existing version of Sputnik V shows excellent results in preventing hospitalization and death caused by Omicron variant, it said.

A study conducted by a team of Russian scientists including representatives of the City Clinical Hospital No. 67 named after L.A. Vorokhobov and the Gamaleya Center has demonstrated Sputnik V’s efficacy against hospitalisation caused by Omicron for those vaccinated with 3 or 4 components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V) was 97% and 99.4% against critical cases. These results have been published in June 2022 in the Vaccines leading peer-reviewed medical journal.

Sputnik V has become the most exported pharmaceutical product in Russian history being one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus in the world it claims. Currently, Sputnik V has been authorized in 71 countries with a total population of over 4 billion people. Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 countries.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: First dose to be given as booster to those vaccinated with Sputnik V, NTAGI recommends