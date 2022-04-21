Possibility of new variants of Omicron may have caused surge in Delhi’s COVID-19 cases, expert says

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises to more than 1000 in India’s national capital in a single day, the health experts believed that the possibilities of new variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron are emerging and they are being sequenced.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 1,009 fresh cases, the highest since 10 February, and the positivity rate is 5.70 percent.

According to news agency ANI, the top expert believes that there are eight variants of Omicron and out of them, one is dominating and can be held responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“There is a possibility of new variants of Omicron in Delhi while adding that the samples at the ILBS lab have been sequenced,” Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Dr. Sarin also said that there is a possibility that new variants are emerging of the Omicron and they are being sequenced. He also said that there are eight variants of Omicron and amongst them, one is dominating.

“I think by today at our institute ILBS many samples have been sequenced and I think there are eight variants of which one is now dominating, we will come to know slowly,” he told ANI. According to a report by ANI, BA.2.12.1 is the variant that emerged out of Omicron and is also responsible for the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

“I would suggest people should be very careful. There is a fear that children may get infected because they are not adequately vaccinated. People must wear masks,” he added.

There has been a continuous rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the country since the beginning of April. On Monday, India recorded about a 90 per cent spike with 2,183 cases.