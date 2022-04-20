Plasma-based green disinfectants can limit spread of infectious diseases like COVID 19, reveals study

Recently, scientists have created a plasma-based disinfectant that controls the spread of certain infectious diseases including COVID-19. The study was conducted by a team of scientists which includes Dr. Kamatchi Sankaranarayanan, Dr. Mojibur R. Khan, and Dr. H. Bailung from the Institute of the Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST).

According to the findings of the study, the plasma generated by cold atmospheric pressure (CAP) may deactivate the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which binds to the human ACE2 receptor for inducing viral infection and subsequent COVID-19.

Plasma, which is the fourth state of matter, is responsible for creating most of the universe. According to the scientists, plasma can be produced in controlled conditions in the lab and it is known as Cold Atmospheric Pressure Plasma (CAP). During their study, the researchers passed plasma forming gases such as Helium, and Argon through a high voltage electric field which led to the formation of a stable plasma with a mixture of ions, and electrons. It emitted a pink glow of CAP inside the reaction chamber.

The study was recently published in the international journal of the RSC (Royal Society of Chemistry) Advances and it reveals that short-lived highly reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (ROS/RNS) generated in the plasma may completely deactivate the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein occurs within 2 min of CAP treatment. Meanwhile, RT-PCR analysis has also established that CAP can deactivate the RNA of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The cold atmospheric plasma is environmentally safe since no chemical waste is produced during the process. The lead authors Dr. Kamatchi Sankaranarayanan and Dr. H. Bailung also stated that the disinfection method could further be extended for various bacterial or fungal infections.