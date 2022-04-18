Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine candidates of Sinopharm and Sinovac cleared for trial in Hong Kong

Sinopharm subsidiary and Sinovac Biotech (SVA.O) announced on Saturday that their COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed to specifically target the Omicron variant were approved for clinical trials in Hong Kong. As several data show that antibodies released by vaccines based on older strains become weaker to neutralise the highly transmissible variant, Omicron, scientists across the world have dedicated themselves to studying upgraded injection against the variant.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the two candidates from units of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and one from Sinovac contain inactivated or “killed” viruses. The companies stated in a statement that similar vaccines are being supplied by them in China and overseas.

CNBG also said that the Sinopharm candidates will be tested as boosters in adults who have already received two or three COVID-19 vaccine doses. However, the company did not specify which vaccine would be received by the trial participants, or how many subjects would be recruited.

Meanwhile, Sinovac said that it will push forward studies in its existing CoronaVac vaccine’s protection against emerging variants of the coronavirus. According to a Chinese study, the fourth dose of BBIBP-CorV, an existing Sinopharm COVID vaccine, did not significantly lift antibody levels against the Omicron variant of the virus when administered six months after a third booster dose to a regular two-dose regimen.

Although the fourth dose restored antibody levels to around the peaks that followed the third dose, scientists said that new vaccines would offer a better alternative as future boosters.

(With inputs from Reuters)