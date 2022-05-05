No medical care for 45 percent of recorded deaths in 2020, highest ever, data reveals

The Civil Registration System (CSR) data for 2020 has revealed that over 45 percent of all recorded deaths in 2020 occurred due to a lack of proper medical attention. The CSR data for 2020 has a key metric that highlighted how people struggle in accessing health facilities during the pandemic.

According to the data, there was a sharp decline in deaths in hospitals and medical facilities in 2020.

The data also highlighted that for several months in 2020, non-Covid medical services were suspended or operating thinly across India as 80 to 100 percent of beds in several hospitals were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Consequently, a large number of people were unable to receive medical care for non-Covid illnesses.

This is the first time that CRS data has captured the plight of people due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The report also pointed out that the proportion of people dying in the absence of medical attention increased from 34.5 percent of all recorded deaths in 2019 to 45 percent in 2020 which is the largest single-year jump. Moreover, deaths under institutional care dropped from 32.1 percent in 2019 to 28 percent in 2020 which is the sharpest ever decline.

The CRS data which was released on Tuesday by the office of the Registrar General showed that 81.16 lakh deaths were registered in the country in 2020. This is about six percent higher than the previous year’s number, which is consistent with the trend of increasing registrations of births and deaths.