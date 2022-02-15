New study reveals Molnupiravir effective for unvaccinated COVID-19 adult patients

The study objective was to update the recently conducted review of Molnupiravir and to provide practical tips and guidelines for using the drug for COVID-19 patients by raising a few relevant, contemporary questions.

A recent study published in the journal, Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research & Reviews, has revealed that a 5-day course of Molnupiravir could reduce deaths for patients who are at increased risk of severity or needing hospitalization. The study also revealed that it can prove effective and safe at relatively lower costs, in adults and non-pregnant COVID-19 unvaccinated patients.

Molnupiravir is a newer oral antiviral drug that has recently received emergency use authorization (EUA) in several countries including India.

The study was conceived by Dr Anoop Misra, Executive Chairman and Director, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Fortis C-DOC and conducted jointly by G D Hospital and Diabetes Institute, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College & Hospital, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes & Allied Sciences, National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation and Diabetes Foundation.

The study objective was to update the recently conducted review of Molnupiravir and to provide practical tips and guidelines for using the drug for COVID-19 patients by raising a few relevant, contemporary questions. Additionally, the evaluation of effectiveness of Molnupiravir compared to other drugs having emergency use authorization for COVID-19 was also done.

The methodology followed was to assess efficacy and safety of Molnupiravir by studying published results of phase 3 randomized study in 1433 non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Additional data available in public domain between October 15, 2021 and January 5, 2022 and prescribing information of the drug and data presented at the FDA AMDAC meeting held on November 30, 2021 was also accessed, while conducting the study.

Other key findings of the study are that the effectiveness of Molnupiravir is competitive to three monoclonal antibodies, remdesivir and nirmatrelvir-ritonavir, with a relatively lower cost. There is no scope of treatment with Molnupiravir found in cases when treatment was initiated after hospitalization due to COVID-19 and Molnupiravir is not authorized for use in patients less than 18 years of age.

Talking about the findings, Dr Anoop Misra, Padma Shri, Executive Chairman and Director, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Fortis C-DOC said, “From the available evidence, Molnupiravir appears to be a reasonably useful drug in reducing deaths and hospitalization in adult patients with COVID-19 having high risk, with a relatively lower cost. Molnupiravir could be a useful drug in non-pregnant unvaccinated adults with COVID-19 who are at increased risk of severity including hospitalization. These findings are very important in the context of India as the drug can be used in outpatient settings and is also effective against the Omicron variant compared to other drugs. However, it is effective only when used within 5-days of onset of symptoms. Inappropriate use of the drug in too many individuals without assessing risk may pose an unknown long-term risk of public concern.”