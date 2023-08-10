New Covid sub-variant Eris has been in India since May, says report

Though this variant has not sparked major health concerns in India as the health department has not registered any marked spike in new Covid infections.

Officially recognised as a sub-variant of Omicron on July 31st, it is being referred as ‘Eris’ in general usage. (Photo: Pixabay)

EG.5.1 – the latest coronavirus sub-variant – has been in India since May this year, a TOI report said. The new Covid variant, which is being seen as the reason behind the latest spike in coronavirus infections in the UK, was detected in Maharashtra in the month of May, the report added. Though this variant has not sparked major health concerns in India as the health department has not registered any marked spike in new Covid infections. However, a health alert has been sounded in the UK after a recent spike in Covid cases. Officially recognised as a sub-variant of Omicron on July 31st, it is being referred as ‘Eris’ in general usage.

