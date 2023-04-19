Need to break cycle of panic: Mandaviya on pandemic preparedness

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said it is necessary to collectively break the cycle of panic and not let the pandemic fatigue diminish the country’s efforts of preparedness against the coronavirus situation.

Mandaviya was speaking at the G20 health working group meeting.

“It is essential for us to collectively break the cycle of panic and neglect and not let the phenomenon of pandemic fatigue diminish our ongoing efforts on pandemic preparedness, prevention and response,” he said.

Highlighting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare systems around the world, the health minister stressed a formal global coordination mechanism is needed for medical countermeasures. He underscored the importance of converging and consolidating efforts on the Medical Countermeasures Agenda.

India has proposed the agenda of digital health and innovation with a view to promoting the use of technology in health service delivery, bridging the digital divide across the world, and promoting digital public goods, he said.

The country on Tuesday reported a small dip in daily new cases to 7,633 with 11 deaths. India’s total Covid-19 caseload is 61,233. The daily positivity rate dropped to 3.62%, while the weekly positivity rate was at 5.04%.