Mumbai records zero COVID deaths, genome sequencing data shows lower delta cases

According to Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the region last reported zero deaths on March 26th, 2020.

Health workers inoculate beneficiaries with the dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a free vaccination camp at Kajupada, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

October 17th, has turned out to be Sunday that has dished out relief to Mumbaikers in the battle against coronavirus. The financial hub of India recorded zero COVID deaths on Sunday and leaders took to Twitter to celebrate the moment. According to Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the region last reported zero deaths on March 26th, 2020. He said the BMC had just concluded the third round of genome sequencing of 376 samples of COVID positive patients collected from various hospitals and individuals and the results are out and according to this, 54 per cent have shown delta variant. This is down from 70 per cent in the earlier genome sequencing concluded in the first week of September.

In the latest genome sequencing, other than the 54 per cent delta variant, 34 per cent showed delta derivatives and 12 per cent were “others.” What is important to note, he says, is that those who were vaccinated either seemed asymptomatic or had very mild symptoms. This, he says, underlines the importance of getting vaccinated and has urged all to ensure they get vaccinated and to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. So far, he says, 96 of the people in BMC region have received single dose of vaccine and 65 per cent both the doses.

He also mentioned that of the 376 samples collected during September and October, so far only three deaths occurred and what was also observed was that the overall stay in the hospital was also reduced and was mostly around 5 to 6 days.

He says, death-rate in the first wave of COVID last year was 5.8 per cent out of the total positive cases and this reduced to less than 1 per cent in the second wave and that was due to various initiatives such as patient save lives and other measures and in the last 15 to 20 days mostly posting deaths in single digit and on Sunday showing zero deaths. In this, he sees an important role and active support of the people.

