More than one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine set to expire in 51 vaccination centres in Pune : IMA

A large stock of Covishield vaccine across several private hospitals in Pune is lying unutilized. The stock is likely to go waste with the expiry dates of February and March, 2022.

More than one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine set to expire in 51 vaccination centres in Pune, according to Indian Medical Association (IMA).

A large stock of Covishield vaccine across several private hospitals in Pune has been lying unutilized. The stock is likely to go waste with the expiry dates of February and March, 2022, according to IMA.

“We have data of vaccines across 51 private vaccination centres where at least more than one lakh doses of Covishield vaccine are set to expire,” according to Dr Sanjay Patil, Chairman, IMA Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter.

Almost 51 out of 110 hospitals and 192 members of the IMA Hospital Board of India Pune chapter had started private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) under the national Covid vaccination programme. They had purchased vaccines and were helping citizens complete the vaccination schedule.

“We have urged the district collector to replace these vaccines with fresh stock,” Dr Patil added.

The Centre has noted this issue and reiterated to all the States/UTs that the union health ministry has no objection for the States to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs). Long expiry vaccine vials available with Government CVCs after due diligence, the Centre stated in a communique.

The Centre had also exhorted that no vial of Covid vaccine in Government CVCs as well as in private CVCs should be wasted.

“The state, however, has ruled out exchange of the doses that are set to expire and has not even contacted us over the issue, Dr Patil claimed.