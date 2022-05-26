More than 1 in 5 adult coronavirus survivors in US may develop long COVID-19: CDC study

A new study by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that one in five adult COVID-19 survivors under age 65 in the United States has experienced at least one health condition that could be considered as long COVID-19. The study also revealed that among patients 65 and older, the number is even higher: 1 in 4.

According to reports, the authors of the study — members of the CDC’s Covid-19 Emergency Response Team — recommended “routine assessment for post-Covid conditions among persons who survive Covid-19.”

The term Long Covid is used to describe various types of symptoms that can last for months or longer after the initial coronavirus infection. The scientists identified post-Covid health problems in many different organ systems, including the heart, lungs and kidneys. Other issues involved blood circulation, the musculoskeletal system, and the endocrine system; gastrointestinal conditions, neurological problems and psychiatric symptoms were also identified in the study.

The scientists found that in both age groups, COVID-19 patients had twice the risk of uninfected people developing respiratory symptoms and lung problems, including pulmonary embolism, the study found. Post-Covid patients ages 65 and older were at greater risk than the younger group of developing kidney failure, neurological conditions, and most mental health conditions.

While conducting the study the scientists examined electronic medical records for nearly 2 million people — comparing those who had been infected with the coronavirus with those who were not. The most common post-Covid conditions, regardless of age, were respiratory problems and musculoskeletal pain.