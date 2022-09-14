Moderna open to supplying COVID-19 vaccines to China: CEO

Moderna Inc CEO Stephane Bancel on Wednesday said that the company has talked with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are open, we have the capacity” Bancel said about supplying its mRNA-based shots to the country, declining to say whether Moderna had submitted its vaccine for approval there as quoted by Reuters.

Bancel also said that there is about a 20 percent probability that a “problematic” variant of the virus could emerge this winter. However, he also said that it was not his base case scenario.

“We should just always be humble about biology,” he said as quoted by Reuters.

Bancel, speaking in Tokyo, said Moderna is considering building facilities in Japan to produce mRNA-derived products. Japan on Monday approved vaccine boosters from Moderna and Pfizer Inc that target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Moderna sued Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE last month for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID vaccine approved in the United States.

Moderna believed from the beginning of the outbreak that BioNTech was using its technology and patents, but decided to wait until the pandemic subsided to file suit, Bancel said.

