Lord’s Mark Industries collaborates with Sensing Self to launch COVID-19 saliva-based rapid antigen test kit in India

LordsMed, the pharma division of Lord’s Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd. on Monday announced that it has entered into an “exclusive partnership” with Singapore-based diagnostics kit manufacturer Sensing Self Pte. Ltd. to bring the world’s first Covid-19 saliva-based rapid antigen test kit to India.

The company claims in a statement that it is the first-of-its-kind non-invasive rapid antigen test kit with a reduced turn-around time. The company also claimed that it will make COVID-19 mass screening scalable and it has a 99 percent accuracy rate i.e., gold standard, affordable and accessible to facilitate the prevention of pandemic spread whenever there is a spike in the infection rate.

“The innovative technology collaboration marks LordsMed foray into the fast-growing rapid antigen diagnostic kit segment. It has plans to venture into the OEM manufacturing space in the diagnostics sector with its advanced manufacturing facility at Vasai near Mumbai which will be operational soon,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Under this agreement with Sensing Self, Lord’s Mark Industries will collaborate with various government agencies and authorities to offer the Covid-19 saliva-based rapid antigen kits to support large-scale mass screening for Covid at various passenger transit points like airports apart from offices and manufacturing units.

Moreover, the company will also tie up with primary health centres (PHCs) in various rural areas to strengthen the COVID-19 mass-screening facility in the hinterland of the country.

“The collaboration with Sensing Self is in line with our vision to make diagnostics and disease prevention services more accessible and affordable for the majority of the population. The world’s first saliva-based rapid antigen test kit of Sensing Self will act as a game-changer at the mass-level Covid-19 antigen screening in India by making it easy and convenient, cost-efficient, and accessible. The idea behind the collaboration is to explore the technology collaborations to make Covid-19 antigen screening scalable and deployable to the remote parts of the country,” Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Lord’s Mark Industries Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lord’s Mark Industries is working on exploring the use of saliva-based methods other than Antigen tests as well.

“Our unique Covid-19 saliva-based rapid antigen test kit makes covid infection detection faster, thus facilitating effective curbing of pandemic spread. Blood-based rapid antigen test often causes unease in people due to their invasive nature. On the other hand, the convenience makes our non-invasive saliva-based rapid antigen test kit effective for point-of-care and mass testing. We are pleased to partner exclusively with Lord’s Mark Industries to launch our kit in India,” Shripal Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO, Sensing Self Pte. Ltd., stated on Monday.

What are saliva-based COVID-19 tests?

Saliva is a clear and complex fluid with a slightly acidic pH. This fluid is secreted by the various major and minor salivary glands. Usually, 1-1.5 L of saliva is produced daily by the salivary glands and it contains a variety of hormones, antibodies, enzymes, growth factors, and antimicrobial constituents.

Several experts have opined that a rapid saliva-based test for COVID-19 can test and diagnose within a reduced time period to confirm whether a patient has the infection and needs to be treated. According to a study published in Cureus, saliva has also been reviewed as a non-invasive diagnostic tool for the detection of COVID-19. The affordability of the salivary diagnostic process makes it an effective process for detecting COVID-19 viruses.

Usually, a saliva-based COVID-19 test uses a DNA aptamer which is a short, synthetic oligonucleotide that binds to a specific molecular target and that shows high affinity for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and its variants.