Intranasally delivered Sputnik V shows ‘durable’ immune response against COVID-19 in animals: Study

A new study conducted by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund has revealed the impact of intranasally delivered Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on animals.

The Russian research institute announced on Wednesday that the vaccine induces a strong and durable immune response in animals. The findings of the latest study were published in the Emerging Microbes & Infections journal.

“The intranasal Sputnik V was studied in mice and in non-human primates (common marmosets). High immunogenic properties of the vaccine were verified by marked IgG and neutralizing antibody (NtAb) production in blood serum, antigen-specific T-cell proliferation, and formation of IgA antibodies in the nasal mucosa. The vaccine induced a robust (no less than 180 days) systemic and local immune response. The study’s findings demonstrate that in the mouse model, intranasal and intramuscular administration of Sputnik V vaccine elicits comparable magnitude of central antigen-specific immunity, while only intranasal vaccination forms humoral and cell-mediated response in lungs,” the research institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to scientists, the lungs are more vulnerable to infection by the novel strains of coronavirus, including BA4 and BA5 sub-strains of Omicron.

The Russian institute claimed that the intranasal administration of Sputnik V is well-tolerated and effective for developing both local and systemic immune responses, as well as providing protection against lethal virus challenges, which is comparable to that of the initially developed intramuscular vaccine.

At present, Sputnik V has been authorised in 71 countries and Sputnik Light has been approved in more than 30 countries.

