INSACOG confirms first case of Omicron sub-variant XE in India

The Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) has confirmed the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant XE following two unconfirmed cases having been reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat over the past few weeks. INSACOG is a network of national testing laboratories set up by the Government. The Government has dismissed any reason for concern and stated that it is a fun exercise for molecular epidemiologists to record all the changes in the virus. It further added that it has no public health significance unless it spreads faster and affects a different population causing severe disease.

The lab investigations have pointed out that it is not as sharp as seen during the Delta or the Omicron wave with reference to the new rise in cases in some regions of the country including Delhi. It has been learnt that the random process of genetic mutations in viruses and other organisms is a common occurrence. Only a small fraction of these mutations significantly alter the abilities of the virus to infect, or to cause severe diseases.

The XE variant is a “recombinant” which means it contains the mutations found in BA.1 as well as BA.2 variants of Omicron, and was first discovered in the UK in January. Experts have, however, suggested there is no evidence to suggest that a Covid infection from the XE sub-variant is different from those caused by the other Omicron sub-lineages.

It has been found that the new sub-variant is only 10 per cent more transmissible than the currently dominant BA.2 variant of Omicron. BA.2 variant of Omicron triggered the third Covid wave in the country in January. “Less than a handful of recombinant variants which have been detected in the country so far are from geographically disparate regions. No cluster formation has been seen,” according to reports.

According to official reports, the sample from Maharashtra was not of the new sub-variant out of the two unconfirmed cases reported earlier from Gujarat and Maharashtra. There was also no official confirmation on where the XE sample was obtained from.

The XE confirmation from INSACOG comes at a time when there has been an increase in Covid cases in 12 states, leading to mask mandates. There has, meanwhile, been a decline in cases too in 19 other states, according to Government data till April 25. The INSACOG bulletin states that the “Omicron (BA.2) is the dominant variant in India till date. The INSACOG bulletin also confirmed at least two sub-lineages of the BA sub-variant which are BA2.10 and BA2.12. These sub-variants were first reported in Delhi two weeks ago.