India’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 12k-mark; Here’s what we know so far

COVID-19 in India: Amid COVID-19 fears, India on Thursday recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, the active case burden increased to 65,286.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent. Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in India has brought restrictions and guidelines back to some states.

Here are some latest updates on COVID-19 situation in India: