India’s COVID-19 case tally crosses 12k-mark; Here’s what we know so far

COVID-19 in India: Amid COVID-19 fears, India on Thursday recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, highest in around 8 months. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, the active case burden increased to 65,286.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent. Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The surge in COVID-19 cases in India has brought restrictions and guidelines back to some states.
Here are some latest updates on COVID-19 situation in India:
- The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, according to the Union Ministry data on Thursday.
- The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,61, 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
- According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
- On Wednesday, Dr. P.K. Mishra Principal Secretary to Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country with focus on status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to recent surge in Covid-19 cases.
- Approximately 92 percent of the cases are under home isolation.
- Dr. P.K. Mishra stressed that the time tested 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination & adherence COVID Appropriate Behaviour must continue to be implemented and equally crucial to promote awareness within community regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency.
- He advised officials to maintain a strict vigil on the Covid-19 situation and take necessary actions to contain the COVID-19 spread.
- XBB.1.16, a recombinant of two sub-lineages of BA.2 – a sub-subvariant of Omicron, is currently dominant in India. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has evolved much more rapidly than other variants. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, had said at a press conference on March 29 that XBB.1.16, is something to watch out for.
- Several hospitals and educational institutions in Delhi have brought back mask mandates and social distancing protocols.
- In Mumbai, the BMC has made face masks mandatory in civic-run hospitals and senior citizens have been advised to wear masks as a precautionary measure.
- In Kerala, testing has been increased and masks have been made mandatory for people who are pregnant or have lifestyle diseases as well as for the elderly.
- The Haryana government has made face masks mandatory in all public places. The rule applies at any public place with more than 100 people, including malls, offices and more.
- In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has instructed officials to ensure the screening of international passengers at all airports.
- Masks have been made mandatory in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district.