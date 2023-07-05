scorecardresearch
India records 56 new Covid-19 infections, count of active cases 1,453

According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,910 with two fatalities being recorded — one in Maharashtra and another reconciled by Kerala.

Written by PTI
The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website. (Representational image: IE)

India has recorded a single-day rise of 56 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,453, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,910 with two fatalities being recorded — one in Maharashtra and another reconciled by Kerala.

The tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,407). The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,044, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 11:56 IST

