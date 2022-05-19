How are kids facing respiratory issues with Long COVID-19 symptoms?

By Dr. Mukesh Batra

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested our medical system in more ways than any of us could’ve imagined. In the past two years, every individual, thanks to the Indian Government, has got a shield against the Novel Coronavirus. Just recently, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved vaccination for the age group of children between 5 to 12 years. It’s a great initiative to protect children vulnerable to the virus. While some children have suffered short-term health issues, healthy youngsters have shown long-term health hazards driven by Omicron and its new variant BA.2.

After recovering from the virus, many children have faced health problems for months, one of the side effects of long-COVID or post-COVID. Children have encountered multiple health complications related to weakness, stomach issues, depression, and lungs (like breathing problems, Asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer, chronic mucus, etc.). According to the NCBI, between 0.39–12.3% of children in India were exposed to pandemic-infused respiratory diseases last year, making the virus dangerous for the lungs. Let’s take a brief look at how Long COVID affects kids’ respiratory systems.

Some of the symptoms of long covid can last for 3 months or longer. Children 6 years or older with lasting symptoms may need lung function tests.

How does Long COVID affect the respiratory system?

Although COVID-19 starts with mild flu-like symptoms, it gradually attacks a person’s body and leads to severe symptoms. The virus badly infects the upper or lower portion of the respiratory tract. It travels through the airways, causing the lining to become inflamed and irritated. Some instances show that the infection can even reach the alveoli (tiny air sacs) that transfer oxygen to the blood cells. Such conditions cause symptoms like dry cough, sore throat, heavy breathing, breathing difficulties, increased heart rate, and pneumonia, followed by lung infections where the alveoli get inflamed. As COVID-19 directly correlates with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), its adverse effects continue to trouble every individual’s (including kids) respiratory system even after recovering from it.

With the prevailing health hazards among children, parents desperately opted for various medical systems such as Allopathy, Ayurveda, and Homeopathy, for their kids’ treatment. Fortunately, Homeopathy has garnered significant traction amid the pandemic between the two medical systems, as it is known for treating the root cause of any illness, including respiratory problems. Here’s how homeopathy helps treat respiratory issues in children.

Homeopathy for kids’ immunity

Owing to the safety of the Homeopathic medicines, many mothers prefer them since it ensures great results and proves to be 100% safe for kids. Homeopathy is considered an ideal treatment method for toddlers, infants and young adults. Homeopathic medicines help strengthen a kid’s immunity system and thus, help them fight against flu naturally It has therefore become the preferred medicine system that a lot of countries are starting to adopt.

Homeopathy remedies for respiratory problems

Homeopathic remedies are exceptionally effective in treating respiratory infections without any side effects. Even the National Library of Medicine (NIH) stated the use of homeopathy in fighting respiratory infections and offering symptomatic relief in its clinical trial. Homeopathic medicines provide a practical approach to reducing the symptoms, intensity, and recurrence. Some of the prescribed medicines for respiratory problems include Aconitum Napellas, Hepar Sulphur, Belladonna, Antimonium Tartaricum, and Bryonia alba. But before taking such medications/treatments, consulting your nearest homeopath is always advisable.

Home remedies for respiratory ailments

For respiratory diseases like shortness of breath, deep breathing is exceptionally beneficial for managing breathlessness. Other valuable tips like pursed-lip breathing, steam inhalation, salt water gargling, and consuming fresh ginger & fresh fruits also come to the rescue of kids. In case of severe health conditions, parents must visit the nearest homeopathic medical facility for guidance.

Apart from respiratory ailments, there are many other side effects of Post COVID-19:

Post-COVID Chronic Cough and Breathlessness: Homeopathy has proven efficacy against respiratory illnesses and provides symptomatic relief. A clinical study published by the National Library of Medicine (NIH) shows its efficacy in combating respiratory infections.

Post-COVID depression: A clinical trial supported the efficacy and safety of homeopathic treatments for depression. The trial concluded that patients who received homeopathic treatments reported lower rates of depression.

Post-COVID gastrointestinal issues: Homeopathy is used to provide relief from a range of gastrointestinal issues. According to Homeopathy360.com, a study conducted on 25 cases of acute diarrhoea observed that 97% of cases were cured, which indicates that homeopathic remedieshave the power to cure the acute diarrhoeal condition.

Post COVID weakness: In 2004, the journal of Psychosomatic Research conducted an extensive triple-blind trial on the effectiveness of individualized homeopathic treatment for chronic fatigue syndrome. This trial was carried out over six months, and results showed that homeopathy treatment had a significant improvement over placebo.

(The author is the Founder, Dr. Batra’s Group of Companies. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)