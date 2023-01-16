HempStreet collaborates with MGC Pharma to launch COVID-19 mouth spray

HempStreet on Monday announced that it has launched ‘ArtemiC,’ a nutraceutical mouth spray to reportedly speed up recovery for patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

ArtemiC has been launched in collaboration with MGC Pharma, a company with which HempStreet announced a partnership earlier this year. Headquartered in the UK, MGC Pharma is a pharmaceutical company working on polyherbal formulations based on cannabis and other phytopharmaceuticals.

ArtemiC Support (FE.com)

“HempStreet, through its collaboration with MGC Pharma, aims to create and bring to market phytopharma products to tackle mass ailments. With ArtemiC, the companies expect to reduce the symptoms of long COVID-19, which still affects more than 15 million people in India,” the company stated on Monday.

According to HempStreet, ArtemiC, includes four natural-based ingredients consisting of Curcumin, Boswellia serrata, Artemisinin and Vitamin C. ArtemiC Rescue and ArtemiC Support are the two variations of this product that will be available via medical practitioners and leading pharmacies. ArtemiC Rescue is an adjunctive treatment for the symptoms of COVID-19, whereas ArtemiC Support is a daily supplement that does not contain artemisinin.

According to the double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical research findings, ArtemiC may minimize the severity of symptoms of COVID-19. In addition, the clinical trial demonstrated a significant reduction in one of the primary inflammatory markers related to COVID-19, C-reactive protein (CRP), an acute inflammatory protein that increases up to 1,000-fold at sites of infection or inflammation.

ArtemiC Rescue (FE.com)

“HempStreet and MGC Pharma are committed to bringing thoroughly studied, incredibly effective, and ethically dispensed phytomedicines to treat widespread illnesses that affect people worldwide. An observational open-label controlled clinical trial of ArtemiC, showed that the formulation demonstrated its efficacy in treating patients with severe COVID-19 for the first time. An estimated 15 million people in India are said to be suffering from “long covid” symptoms, making it a hidden mass ailment on its own. We look forward to helping patients nationwide with our products,” Abhishek Mohan, Founder & CEO of HempStreet, said in a statement.

HempStreet recently partnered with the Amrita School of Ayurveda to receive clinically supported solutions to aid in their fight against mass ailments.

Additionally, the company also expanded its product portfolio and launched Sarpagandha Vati recently to help treat Hypertension and Insomnia through ayurvedic formulations.