Health ministers to review Covid surge

As daily Covid-19 cases continue to mount, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be chairing a high-level meeting on Friday with health ministers of states and Union territories, along with the Empowered Group and National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) to review the Covid-19 situation.

At 5,335 new cases, the country on Thursday again reported the highest daily tally in the last six months. India’s active caseload stood at 25,587 with 13 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,60,742 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Daily case positivity rate was 3.32%, and weekly positivity rate 2.89%.

Also read: Obesity market set to surpass $37 billion in 2031: GlobalData

Kerala continues to report the highest daily increase with 1,912 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Maharashtra at 569 and Delhi 509.

Total Covid-19 cases in the country have gone up to 4,47,39,054 and deaths to5,30,929.