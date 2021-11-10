Genetic diagnostics company Genes2Me launches new RT- Direct Multiplex RTPCR kit for COVID-19

Approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), this “Made in India” kit greatly increases the sensitivity of the RTPCR test to detect samples with different mutations / variants as this kit targets 3 different Sars-Cov-2 target regions.

RT- Direct Multiplex RTPCR kit for COVID-19 kit is based on Gold standard RTPCR method with coverage of 3 target genes specific to SARS-COV-2 along with IC, which is much advanced than all others having 1 or 2 target genes.

IVD Manufacturer and Genetic diagnostics Company Genes2Me recently launched its new product RT- Direct Multiplex RTPCR kit for COVID-19.

Validated at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved Centre with 100% sensitivity and specificity, this newly launched kit can deliver results in just 40 minutes. RT-Direct test protocol does not require any manual extraction step or automated instrument, making it faster and easier to deliver results. It will also increase the throughput of any testing lab by three fold compared to the normal RTPCR test protocol time of 120 to 150 minutes. Without needing any additional device, timing of RT-Direct RTPCR kit test results have been reduced to just 40 Minutes.

While talking about the benefits of the new product, Neeraj Gupta, Founder and CEO, Genes2Me said, “The process of RNA extraction have been a crucial step till now in RT PCR testing protocol for COVID-19 which affects the reporting time, results and cost. Our newly launched RTPCR kit will not only reduce the turnaround time by 3 times but also save huge cost of extraction kit and machine which would eventually make COVID test more affordable in our country. Further, he added that the company innovated proprietary enzyme is one of the world’s fastest and efficient, that helps in reducing the RTPCR time by half than standard other enzymes used in all other kits. This is main reason why we are able to reduce the reaction time in 40 minutes with 100% sensitivity. ”

“With the use of our RT- Direct Multiplex RTPCR kit for COVID-19, all the diagnostic entities will be able to deliver the results in shortest time. Thus, in case of the next COVID wave, the kit will help in reducing the burden on the diagnostic industry in delivering fast and accurate results. The test kit is also compatible with commonly available RT PCR devices in the market”, he added.

Genes2Me stepped into manufacturing ICMR Validated and CE-IVD certified Molecular IVD kits for COVID-19 testing. It is now established as one of the leading manufacturers of IVD kits for COVID-19 testing and has supplied more than 50 million tests till now.

These advanced kits will be immediately applied in many labs across the country including Genes2me own clinical diagnostic laboratory. The kit will be able to do reporting for patient samples in less than 60 minutes. The kit is now available in India from second week of November 2021 and for international market it will be available after a global launch at Medica event on November 15 at Messe Dusseldorf, Germany.

