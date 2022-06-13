Genes2Me Launches CoviEasy “At-Home” Self-Test Kit for COVID-19

Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd. on Monday announced the launch of its CoviEasy Self-Test Rapid Antigen test kit for COVID-19 that is easy to use and gives faster results in 10 minutes. Backed by AI-driven Mobile App, this IVD product delivers a high level of sensitivity and concordance of more than 98 percent accuracy, the company claims.

According to the company’s press statement, CoviEasy has undergone stringent quality checks at ICMR approved Validation center and further received approval from CDSCO India. Moreover, the CoviEasy test can be easily performed by following simple instructions provided on the Mobile App (which is available on both Android and iOS platforms) leading to Automated Reporting of test results from this Mobile App itself.

“The CoviEasy test involves a couple of easy and simple steps as is conducted with a nasal swab sampling, wherein the swab first need to be inserted in the nostrils. The swab needs to be dipped in the buffer tube and swirl 8-10 times in the extraction buffer. The Buffer is then dropped onto the CoviEeasy test device which shows test result as either positive or negative. The test device also comes with a unique QR code for unique patient data entry and accurate report generation,” the company stated.

“Now that many of us are opting for “At-home” test kits as our first line of defense against COVID, “Accuracy” becomes non-negotiable/most Important factor. We understood the need of the hour and came up with a test kit that is more than 98% accurate. Our Covieasy kit will provide almost the assurances of RTPCR with the convenience of “at-home” self-test kit. We plan to help the society with India’s most accurate kit and meet the requirement with our advanced manufacturing unit,” Mr. Neeraj Gupta, the Founder, and CEO of Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd said in a statement.