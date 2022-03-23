DCGI issues EUA to Novovax Covid-19 vaccine in India for adolescents in age group of 12 to 18 years

Based on the DCGI nod, Novavax recently announced the first EUA of its COVID-19 vaccine for teens falling in the age group of 12 years to 18 years in India.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued emergency use authorization (EUA) to Novovax Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax for adolescents falling in the age group of 12 to 18 years in India. Covovax is the first protein based Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 18 years old adolescents in India.

Based on the DCGI nod, Novavax recently announced the first EUA of its COVID-19 vaccine for teens falling in the age group of 12 years to 18 years in India. The Serum Institute of India (SII) manufactures and markets Novovax under the brand name Covovax in India.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued emergency use authorization to Novovax Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax for adolescents falling in the age group of 12 to 18 years in India. The permission has been given for restricted use in an emergency situation for Covovax towards prevention of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Stanley C Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax takes pride in getting approval based on the efficacy and safety of data shown and says that this will also provide an alternative protein-based vaccine option for individuals 12 years and older. Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India (SII) while sharing his views on the development commented that India will now be able to deliver a protein based COVID-19 vaccine with a favourable safety profile.

“The approval for Covovax in India will also strengthen immunization efforts across India and LMICs,” he further added. In addition to Covovax having received Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO), DCGI had last year in December given EUA for Covovax for 18 years and above individuals.