DCGI approves Themis Medicare’s VIRALEX for COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infection

Themis Medicare on Monday announced that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved its VIRALEX for COVID-19 treatment and other viral respiratory infections. According to the company, VIRALEX has been approved for the treatment of Influenza and other Acute Viral Respiratory Infections (AVRI) including COVID -19, Mucocutaneous herpes, Genital wart, and Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE).

“The safely and efficacy has been demonstrated through double-blind, randomised placebo control (considered as gold standard in clinical research) multicentre trial in India with the drug showing significantly early clinical response and cure. The trials were conducted during the Delta wave of COVID 19 and showed early improvement and complete relief from symptoms in patients who received VIRALEX,” the company said in its press statement.

The company claims that VIRALEX is an immunomodulatory agent with an anti-viral action having an established safety profile. “It has been used effectively for the treatment of viral infections in several countries worldwide and the repurposing of the drug for COVID 19 follows the results of stringent double-blind randomized controlled clinical trials conducted by Themis Medicare Limited in India,” it stated.

“VIRALEX action in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 and other viral/respiratory infections is through its immunomodulatory and antiviral properties that bolster the body’s defences against viral infections by enhancing both innate and adaptive immunity. The boost to the immune system enhances immunity to offer early improvement and cure from symptoms. Due to its dual mode of action, this medicine is also useful in patients with co-morbidities and suppressed immunity,” the company claimed.

Meanwhile, VIRALEX is an oral medication available in the form of a 500 mg tablet and is available only on prescription from a Registered Medical Practitioner.