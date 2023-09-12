scorecardresearch
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

COVID-19 virus found in tears of 4 patients without any eye disease; Read on to know all about this shocking case

Five patients tested positive for COVID-19 in their tear samples, but only one had eye-related of the disease.

Written by Health Desk
COVID side effects, covid in tears, covid impact, covid news, healthcare news,
COVID-19 may be transmitted through ocular routes. (Image Credits: Pexels)

In a bizarre incident, five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 through their tear sample. However, of five patients, only one showed ocular signs of disease.

According to a study that highlighted this case, COVID-19 may be transmitted through ocular routes. Consequently, this highlights the importance of taking precautions during ocular examinations of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It is worth noting that the viral load in conjunctival samples is generally lower when compared to nasopharyngeal secretions,” Dr. Kanishk Singh from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and colleagues wrote in Cureus journal. “Despite this disparity, concerns persist regarding the potential transmission of the disease through tear samples, even when obvious ocular signs and symptoms are absent.”

Also Read

A team of researchers conducted a cross-sectional study at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, India from February to June 2021 and included 40 patients who tested positive for COVID-19, based on nasopharyngeal, real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay.

Also Read

Along with conducting a full ocular examination, the team of scientists collected tear samples within 48 hours of collecting naso-oropharyngeal samples. They submitted the samples for analysis via RT-PCR.

The researchers found 65 percent of participants had moderate COVID-19, 15 percent had severe COVID-19 and the rest had mild COVID-19. Five patients tested positive for COVID-19 in their tear samples, but only one had eye-related of the disease.

Moreover, out of the seven patients who had ocular signs like dry eye symptoms, conjunctivitis and lid edema, only one tested positive for COVID-19 in their tears.

Also Read

“Despite the low prevalence of the virus found in tears, there is a potential risk of transmission through ocular routes. It is noteworthy that we observed a COVID-19-positive tear sample in patients with and without ocular symptoms. Therefore, it is important to consider the possibility of ocular transmission even in the absence of ocular manifestations,” the study authors wrote as quoted by Healio.

The findings of the study were published in the Cureus journal.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 16:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS