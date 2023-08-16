COVID-19 variant ERIS: Doctors urge people to stay alert; Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19 variant Eris in India: The new COVID-19 variant, Eris, has become a cause of concern. According to media reports, the prevalence of the variant is increasing globally.

According to Indian Express, there has been only one reported case of the EG.5.1 variant, identified in Pune in May 2023. Experts claims that no “clustering” and increase in cases has been reported in India. According to ndian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog), no unusual pattern related to the COVID-19 variant has been observed in the country.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Eris has been found in 51 countries, including China, the US, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Singapore, the UK, France, Portugal and Spain.

“The emergence of the ERIS (EG.5.1) COVID variant, a descendant of Omicron, has led to a surge in infections globally, particularly in Asia and within India. In a recent survey, significant proportions of households in Karnataka, Delhi, and Maharashtra reported viral fever or COVID-like symptoms. As doctors, our focus must be on adapting strategies, enhancing vaccination efforts, early reporting and maintaining vigilant healthcare systems. Booster shots and continued preventive measures are crucial to managing this new challenge. Be alert to symptoms like runny nose, cough, fever, and fatigue, and seek medical advice as needed,” Dr Dipu TS, Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Amrita Hospital, Kochi told Financial Express.com.

Last week, the WHO classified “Eris”, as a “variant of interest.” This indicates that it should be more closely watched than others because of mutations that might make it more contagious or severe.

The global health agency maintains that at this time it does not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants and that there “is no evidence of an increase in disease severity directly associated with EG.5.”

“EG5.1, or ERIS variant, classified by the WHO presently as a “variant under monitoring”, is a sub-variant of the Omicron strain. It has mutations in the spike (or binding) protein, which are hypothesized to improve its ability to bind, and therefore propagate better, resulting in increased transmissibility. This increased transmissibility is causing an increasing number of cases in the UK, and the variant appears to be gradually replacing the existing variants of XBB circulating in the community,” Dr. Lancelot Mark Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim told Financial Express.com.

According to Dr. Pinto, there are no reasons at present to be worried about the new variant.

“However, it is important to realize that lower respiratory tract infections (such as influenza) are a leading cause of hospitalization and death all over the world, and they should not be taken lightly, especially among those who are vulnerable. Protecting one’s respiratory health should always be a priority irrespective of which variants or which viruses seem to be circulating in the community. Constant surveillance will enable us to know whether added precautions are needed, and at present, this does not seem to be the case for the new variant,” he told Financial Express.com.

What are the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 variant Eris?

fever

cough

shortness of breath

fatigue

muscle aches

headache

sore throat

Altered Smell

You can also protect yourself from Eris by maintaining covid appropriate behaviour like wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently.