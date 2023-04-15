Covid-19 Top Updates: Active infections cross 53,000 mark in India! Over 10,000 fresh cases recorded in last 24 hours

India has been undergoing a continuous surge in daily Covid-19 infections as the active cases have touched at 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

With 10,753 fresh Covid cases, the toll climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was pegged at 6.78, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.49, reported PTI.

As per the report, the total number of Covid cases stands at 4.48 crore. According to the ministry website, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been registered at 98.69 while the active case is said to be 0.12 percent of the total infections. The number of people who have gotten well from the disease rose to 4.42 crore while the case fatality rate was registered at 1.19.

Death toll

The Covid infection has claimed six lives in Delhi, four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Covid infection driven by XBB1.16

Amid the recent uptick in the number of Covid cases, medical experts and doctors have warned that the new Covid variant– XBB1.16– could evade the immune system. They are of the opinion that the upcoming weeks are very crucial.

People cautioned to wear mask

According to epidemiologists and virologists, people should follow Covid appropriate behavior and wear masks. People are cautioned to use double-layer masks in crowded places. Those who are in high-risk groups, including pregnant ladies, people suffering chronic illness, could face the risk of severe illness and death from the Covid infection.

Vaccines inoculated so far

220.66 crore vaccine doses have been inoculated under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign so far, according to the ministry’s website. With 467 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 crore vaccine doses (95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 cr precaution dose) have been given so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

With the 2,21,725 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, the total tests so far increased to 92.37 crores. On Thursday, India registered 10,158 new Covid cases, 30 per cent more than Wednesday.