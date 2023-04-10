COVID-19 surge in India: Haryana, Puducherry and Kerala make masks mandatory

COVID-19 surge in India: Amid the rise in coronavirus cases, Haryana, Kerala and Puducherry have made wearing masks mandatory in public places amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

According to an order issued on Saturday, the state government has decided that wearing face masks by the general public at all public places, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls is mandatory.

In Pudducherry, the guidelines will be applicable all across the Union Territory.

Kerala said that masks are mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and people with lifestyle diseases.

On Monday, India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths. While four deaths each were reported from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, one each was reported from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had held a review meeting with all states and Union Territories and asked them to stay alert. He had also announced a nationwide mock drill on April 10 and April 11 at health facilities to review their preparedness.

Status of COVID-19 in Haryana

On Saturday, the Haryana government urged the state to adopt COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and social distancing.

“Wearing face masks will be made mandatory in the state, especially in crowded areas where the gathering is expected to be above 100 persons to prevent the spread of Covid infection,” Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said as quoted by Indian Express.

The State Health Minister also announced that Covid tests will be mandatory for patients arriving at the hospital with a cough and cold. Meanwhile, district administrations and panchayats have been instructed to ensure that the rule is implemented in all parts of Haryana.

COVID-19 spike in Kerala

On Saturday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George that 1,801 new Covid cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The most number of cases were reported in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kottayam districts.

According to a report by news agency PTI, George said that most Covid-related deaths were reported in people above 60 years and those with co-morbidities.

Reportedly, the state health department has also directed her department to ensure the availability of oxygen at hospitals and said that a special meeting with private hospitals will be held soon.

Menace of COVID-19 in Puducherry

On Friday, the Puducherry administration announced that face masks are compulsory in all public places with immediate effect.

According to a report by Indian Express, district Collector E Vallavan said that masks are mandatory for staff of hospitals, hotels, bars, restaurants, liquor shops, hospitality and entertainment sector, government offices, and business as well as commercial establishments.