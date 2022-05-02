COVID-19 infection can cause unusual digestive symptoms: Experts

The Mayo Clinic recently announced that coronavirus can cause symptoms “you may not expect”, including digestive symptoms. The clinic stated that COVID-19 can lead to nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea — either alone or with other COVID-19 symptoms. Sometimes, digestive symptoms develop before fever and respiratory symptoms, it added.

Meanwhile, UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has listed the following signs in adults:

A high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

A new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

Shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

An aching body

A headache

A sore throat

A blocked or runny nose

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

Feeling sick or being sick.

In India’s National capital, as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising again, health experts have warned that people must remain cautious even though the majority of cases have mild symptoms. According to doctors and health experts, several patients are now experiencing digestive disorders including diarrhea.

“This time people are coming up with diarrhoea but symptoms are milder now. Very less hospitalisation has been seen. The people who come under Comorbidities are reporting hospitalisation,” Senior Pulmonologist at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, Dr Nikhil Modi told news agency ANI.

Earlier several studies have pointed out that Omicron BA.2 patients often complain of six gut-related sicknesses -Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.

On Monday, India’s active COVID-19 cases touched the 19,500-mark as the country reported 3,157 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the health ministry, 26 new Covid-linked fatalities were also reported, taking the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,23,869.