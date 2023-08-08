scorecardresearch
Covid-19: India records 25 new cases, fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,918, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,059).

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

India has logged 25 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 1,543, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,598 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 14:29 IST

