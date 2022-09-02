COVID-19 caseload surpasses 600 million globally: WHO Data

Corona Virus Latest News Updates: There are now over 600 million coronavirus cases across the world, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). This record-high COVID-19 case figure points out that the virus is still prevalent after the first case was reported broke out in late 2019.

As of Friday morning, the overall caseload stood at 600,555,262, with a total of 6,472,914 deaths. The US is the worst hit country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at 93,216,822 and 1,034,719, respectively.

With 44,436,339 COVID-19 cases, India comes in second followed by Brazil with 34,414,011. According to the data revealed by the global health agency, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of deaths at 683,851, while India is in third place with 527,911 fatalities.

Although the weekly number of COVID-19 cases and deaths is declining, last week WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that the world had passed “the tragic milestone of one million reported deaths so far this year.”

The latest figures have also revealed WHO-Region wise, Europe and the Americas have so far reported more than 248 million and 175 million confirmed cases, as well as 2,077,355 and 2,817,530 deaths, respectively. According to WHO, as of 23 August 2022, a total of 12,449,443,718 vaccine doses have been administered.

At present, the Omicron remains the dominant variant, with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90 percent of the sequence shared with the global health agency.

