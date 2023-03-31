Coronavirus in India: Cases of COVID-19 are increasing again; Here’s what we know so far

Covid Cases in India: After months of consistent decline, COVID-19 cases are surging again across India. Today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released its data that revealed that the country reported 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in infections in 2023.

According to the data, India’s active caseload currently stands at 15,208. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate is at 2.61 percent.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said XBB1.16 is the prevalent variant of COVID-19 found in samples being tested in the national capital. He was speaking about the Covid situation in Delhi and said there is nothing to worry.

In January this year, COVID-19 variant XBB1.16 was discovered. According to a report by INSACOG, the highest number of Covid cases of this variant has been found in Maharashtra and Gujarat at 164 each, followed by 93 in Telangana and 86 in Karnataka.

COVID-19 cases increase in India–Here are the latest updates: