Codagenix doses first participant in Phase I intranasal COVID-19 vaccine trial

Codagenix, in partnership with the Serum Institute of India, on Thursday announced the dosing of the first patient in Phase I clinical trial of a new intranasal vaccine, CoviLiv, for use as a COVID-19 booster. According to reports, the UK-based trial will evaluate the use of Codagenix’s live-attenuated virus vaccine as a booster in healthy adult subjects.

Reportedly, the trial is actively roping in participants and assessing the immunogenicity and safety of CoviLiv as a heterologous booster in nearly 30 healthy adults. Earlier, these subjects were vaccinated against COVID-19 with an authorised mRNA or adenovirus-vectored vaccine.

Moreover, the trial will also measure viral shedding on days four and eight as an early gauge of booster efficacy. Codagenix expects initial data from the trial in August this year.

“As we enter the endemic phase of Covid-19, there’s a need for boosters that can both reduce nasal transmission and protect against multiple and future strains without the need for variant-specific reformulation. An intranasal, live-attenuated vaccine, CoviLiv has an advantageous safety and product profile, with previous clinical data showing its potential to be an effective solution as either a primary vaccine or booster,” Codagenix co-founder and CEO Robert Coleman said in a statement.

Earlier, CoviLiv was studied as a primary vaccine and showed to stimulate strong cellular immune responses and blocked nasal replication after a single dose that was administered intranasally. Furthermore, as part of a World Health Organization placebo-controlled, international Phase II/III efficacy trial for Covid-19, dosing with CoviLiv is expected in the first half of this year.