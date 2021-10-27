Cipla launches anti-viral nasal spray Naselin to protect against coronavirus, respiratory tract infections

With powerful antiviral properties, the nasal spray is suitable for wide use, especially by the high risk category of essential service workers.

By:October 27, 2021 1:16 PM
Cipla, anti-viral, nasal spray, Naselin, respiratory tract, infectionsOver the years, povidone iodine has been widely used in products such as gargle solution, ointments and creams. However, its usage in a nasal spray format is a disruptive innovation by Cipla Health to ensure potential insulation at grass-root stages of infection.

Cipla Health Ltd has launched Naselin Anti-Viral Nasal Spray with Povidone Iodine called as Naselin to protect against coronavirus and respiratory tract infections. With powerful antiviral properties, the spray is suitable for wide use, especially by the high risk category of essential service workers.

Over the years, povidone iodine has been widely used in products such as gargle solution, ointments and creams. However, its usage in a nasal spray format is a disruptive innovation by Cipla Health to ensure potential insulation at grass-root stages of infection.

Research shows that povidone iodine can act as the first line of defence against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID 19. povidone iodine is a molecule with anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which helps to protect from viruses and other germs that cause common upper respiratory tract illnesses like cold, sinusitis or flu.

The Naselin Anti- Viral Spray ensures its relevance beyond the current Covid context to any other respiratory tract discomfort. The 15ml spray bottle priced at Rs 99 is available across 700 Apollo and Medplus pharmacy in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana as well as online e-commerce platforms such as 1mg and Pharmeasy.

Commenting on the launch of the landmark product, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health Ltd said, “With a strong commitment to Research & Development, our products have demonstrated effectiveness against a host of health conditions to help people with speedy recovery. In line with this commitment, we are delighted to bring to our consumers one of the most innovative and effective product formulations for preventive care against coronavirus. Adding Naselin Anti-Viral Nasal Spray to our regular routine along with wearing mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distance can definitely help us to fight this pandemic together.”

The spray acts by killing the disease causing viruses and bacteria in the nose. Multiple studies have shown that cells lining the nose are a key entry point for SARS-CoV-2. The use of topical antiviral drugs at the nasal region is essential for preventive–care. Through the convenient packaging of Naselin Anti-Viral Nasal Spray, Povidone Iodine offers an easy and powerful means of protection against COVID.

With normalcy returning, health authorities are now emphasizing on following all safety protocols when stepping out of the house. This has spiked the demand for relevant healthcare products; nasal care being one of them. To cater to this demand, Cipla health’s Naselin Anti-Viral Nasal Spray is designed as an everyday aid.

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

India may soon be flooded with COVID-19 pill

India may soon be flooded with COVID-19 pill

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study