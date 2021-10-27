Cipla launches anti-viral nasal spray Naselin to protect against coronavirus, respiratory tract infections

With powerful antiviral properties, the nasal spray is suitable for wide use, especially by the high risk category of essential service workers.

Over the years, povidone iodine has been widely used in products such as gargle solution, ointments and creams. However, its usage in a nasal spray format is a disruptive innovation by Cipla Health to ensure potential insulation at grass-root stages of infection.

Cipla Health Ltd has launched Naselin Anti-Viral Nasal Spray with Povidone Iodine called as Naselin to protect against coronavirus and respiratory tract infections. With powerful antiviral properties, the spray is suitable for wide use, especially by the high risk category of essential service workers.

Research shows that povidone iodine can act as the first line of defence against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID 19. povidone iodine is a molecule with anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which helps to protect from viruses and other germs that cause common upper respiratory tract illnesses like cold, sinusitis or flu.

The Naselin Anti- Viral Spray ensures its relevance beyond the current Covid context to any other respiratory tract discomfort. The 15ml spray bottle priced at Rs 99 is available across 700 Apollo and Medplus pharmacy in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana as well as online e-commerce platforms such as 1mg and Pharmeasy.

Commenting on the launch of the landmark product, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health Ltd said, “With a strong commitment to Research & Development, our products have demonstrated effectiveness against a host of health conditions to help people with speedy recovery. In line with this commitment, we are delighted to bring to our consumers one of the most innovative and effective product formulations for preventive care against coronavirus. Adding Naselin Anti-Viral Nasal Spray to our regular routine along with wearing mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distance can definitely help us to fight this pandemic together.”

The spray acts by killing the disease causing viruses and bacteria in the nose. Multiple studies have shown that cells lining the nose are a key entry point for SARS-CoV-2. The use of topical antiviral drugs at the nasal region is essential for preventive–care. Through the convenient packaging of Naselin Anti-Viral Nasal Spray, Povidone Iodine offers an easy and powerful means of protection against COVID.

With normalcy returning, health authorities are now emphasizing on following all safety protocols when stepping out of the house. This has spiked the demand for relevant healthcare products; nasal care being one of them. To cater to this demand, Cipla health’s Naselin Anti-Viral Nasal Spray is designed as an everyday aid.

