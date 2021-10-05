Cadila Healthcare gets DCGI nod to conduct phase III trials for two-dose COVID vaccine

The company has already received the emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D to be administered in three doses on August 20.

October 5, 2021 5:31 PM
BSE, Cadila Healthcare ZyCoV-D, DCGIEarlier in August, in a filing to BSE, Cadila Healthcare had said that it plans to seek approval for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. It had also mentioned that the company plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually.

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare has received permission from the the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting phase III trials for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

The company has got the permission for conduct of phase III trials for two-dose Covid vaccine,” Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in August, in a filing to BSE, Cadila Healthcare had said that it plans to seek approval for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. It had also mentioned that the company plans to manufacture 10 to 12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually.

The company has already received the emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D to be administered in three doses on August 20, 2021.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd were trading at Rs 563.95 per scrip on BSE, up 0.29 percent from their previous close.

Cadila is learnt to have proposed ₹1,900 for ZyCoV-D three-dose jab.

Cadila’s ZyCov-D- the world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for Covid-19 is the only vaccine today approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use in children aged 12 years and above.

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

India may soon be flooded with COVID-19 pill

India may soon be flooded with COVID-19 pill

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study

Merck's COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization by 50% in study

Coal expansion could cause over 5,200 premature deaths, 8,300 preterm births in Delhi this decade

Coal expansion could cause over 5,200 premature deaths, 8,300 preterm births in Delhi this decade

Puducherry reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

Malnutrition affects rich, poor alike: Health experts

Malnutrition affects rich, poor alike: Health experts

World Heart Day: Measure the right BP to get your BP right!

World Heart Day: Measure the right BP to get your BP right!

World Heart Day: Importance of taking care of your heart more than ever post-COVID-19

World Heart Day: Importance of taking care of your heart more than ever post-COVID-19

Smoking may increase risk of COVID-19 severity, death, study finds

Smoking may increase risk of COVID-19 severity, death, study finds

What's Digital Health ID? Genesis to use, here’s everything about centralised health record mechanism

What's Digital Health ID? Genesis to use, here’s everything about centralised health record mechanism

Indian Pharma: a strategic sector from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make and Develop in India’

Indian Pharma: a strategic sector from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Make and Develop in India’