AYUSH Ministry approves Sri Sri Tattva’s NAOQ19 as a supportive drug for mild to moderate COVID-19

Sri Sri Tattva on Friday announced that the Interdisciplinary Technical Review Committee (ITRC) of the AYUSH Ministry has approved Sri Sri Tattva’s NAOQ19 as an add-on therapy for mild to moderate COVID-19 infection after reviewing the double-blind, randomised controlled trials conducted at institutes like AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Rishikesh and GIMS Noida.

“Since the pandemic began in 2020, their team of expert doctors had begun work to research the efficacy of herbal formulations on COVID-19 infection. This led to the development of NAOQ19. NAOQ19 is a polyherbal formulation with a blend of 13 powerful herbs and their extracts which helps to enhance and strengthen the immune system. It also helps in conditions like fever, cold & cough, respiratory disorders, and inflammatory conditions,” the company stated on Friday.

According to the company, Sri Sri Tattva had partnered with Sri Sri Institute of Advanced Research (SSIAR) to conduct pilot trials on the efficacy of NAOQ19, along with standard of care, in treating mild to moderate COVID-19 infection. The first pre-clinical studies (In vitro and In vivo studies) were conducted at the Foundation of Neglected Diseases and Research (FNDR), Bengaluru.

“At Sri Sri Tattva we use advanced science and research methodologies to innovate and develop herbal, safe, and effective medicines which make a difference in people’s lives and contribute to their well-being. Our products are manufactured in state-of-the-art WHO GMP-certified facilities and have been studied and tested nationally and internationally to establish their efficacy and safety. I am extremely proud of our team for their unwavering commitment to the well-being of humanity. NAOQ19 is a result of this commitment and I am sure it is going to benefit thousands of people across the globe,” Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said in a statement on Friday.

According to Divya Kanchibhotla, Executive Director, Sri Sri Institute for Advanced Research, more than 550 patients participated in a double-blind randomised controlled trial conducted by several institutions in India where NAOQ19 was tested along with the standard of care for efficacy against COVID-19.

“It was very encouraging to note a homogeneous early recovery on RT-PCR as well as symptom recovery among the NAOQ19 group across all the trials. It was also observed that the duration of stay was reduced for hospitalised patients in the NAOQ19 group,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, Dr. M. Ravi Kumar Reddy, Chief Science Officer, Sri Sri Tattva claimed that the primary outcomes and secondary outcomes of the trials are satisfactory in terms of the RTPCR negative and significant improvement in clinical symptoms.

“There are no adverse effects of the medicine and no change in their vital functional tests in the trial participants is a good sign,” he added.

