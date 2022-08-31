AstraZeneca’s Evusheld approved for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in Japan

AstraZeneca on Wednesday announced that its Evusheld has been approved in Japan for both prevention (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and treatment of symptomatic disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. The long-acting antibody is a combination of tixagevimab and cilgavimab. According to the company’s press statement, the move marks the first global marketing approval for Evusheld as a treatment for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted Evusheld Special Approval for Emergency for adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40kg).

“Evusheld is approved for use in those for whom SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is not recommended and who may have an inadequate response to a COVID-19 vaccine due to immunodeficiencies. Recipients of Evusheld for prevention should not be currently infected with or have had recent known exposure to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2,” the company stated on Tuesday.

The vaccine maker claims that Evusheld is also approved for adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40kg) with risk factors for severe SARS-CoV-2 infection who do not require supplemental oxygen.

“The approvals of Evusheld in Japan represent an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to help combat COVID-19 on all fronts. Evusheld is now the only long-acting antibody combination authorised for both COVID-19 prevention and treatment, allowing us to help protect even more vulnerable patients such as the immunocompromised from this devastating disease,” Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has agreed to purchase 300,000 units of Evusheld (150mg each of tixagevimab and cilgavimab), and AstraZeneca is working with the government and partners to make the first doses available as soon as possible, the company claimed.

The approvals were based on efficacy and safety data from the Evusheld clinical development programme, including the PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prophylaxis trial, the TACKLE Phase III outpatient treatment trial, and Phase I trials, including in Japan. The company claims that Evusheld was generally well-tolerated in the trials.

Meanwhile, the recommended dose for the prevention of symptomatic disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection in Japan is 150mg of tixagevimab and 150mg of cilgavimab, administered as separate sequential IM injections. Depending on the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 variants, 300mg of tixagevimab and 300mg of cilgavimab may be administered for prevention. The recommended dose for the treatment of COVID-19 is 300mg of tixagevimab and 300mg of cilgavimab, administered as separate sequential IM injections, it stated.

