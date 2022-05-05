Adar Poonawalla announces availability of Covovax for children between 12 and 17 years

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla recently announced that Covid-19 vaccine Covovax is now available for children in the age group of 12 to 17 years.

“Covovax (@Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > 90%. This is in line with Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children,” he announced on Twitter.

Covovax is the second Covid-19 vaccine from SII after Covishield.

While announcing this, Poonawalla also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making vaccines accessible for children.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Covovax for emergency use in adults and approved the vaccine for emergency use in those aged 12 in December last year.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) last week approved the Covid-19 vaccine Covovax for emergency use in children between the age group of 12 to 17 years.

“A lot of you have asked if Covovax is available for adults. The answer is yes, it is available for everyone above the age of 12,” Poonawalla wrote on Twitter.

One dose of the Covovax will cost Rs 900 plus GST – in addition to the hospital service charge of Rs150.

Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, while those between 15 and 18 age group are given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

A total of 1,89,48,01,203 vaccines have been administered in the country so far. While 5,85,57,194 first dose and 4,26,56,237 second doses have been administered for the 15 to 18 years age group, 2,95,09,889 first doses and 80,40,467 second doses have been administered in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

