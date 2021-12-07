Communication challenges between healthcare professionals and industry

The role of medical content companies like HealthMinds becomes crucial in conceptualizing novel communication techniques between industry and HCPs in the present-day business environment.

December 7, 2021 8:50 PM







By Dr Chinmaya P Chigateri

One among the numerous challenges for the healthcare industry has been the communication and engagement with the healthcare professional (HCP) fraternity, presently augmented due to COVID. A constant line of communication needs to be open between health care professionals and industry for quicker dissemination of information and resolution of issues. These communication channels are integral to the commercial successes of the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry.

In the absence of direct communication, digital technology came to the rescue of all businesses during the pandemic. All digital and videoconferencing platforms like WhatsApp, Skype, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams etc. were the only reliable channels for virtual ‘face-to-face’ interactions with HCPs. The convenience and experience of such platforms make them highly likely that even when the world goes back to normal, these communication channels will remain and will continue to be used. They are quick and efficient and bring together people across the world most effectively without waste of time or money.

Of course, these digital platforms are only a means of communication. Engaging health care practices can only be accomplished through meaningful content items carried on these platforms. In this day and age of digitalization, content reigns supreme, especially in healthcare. The demand for innovative content strategies and products to engage HCPs globally is urgent and inevitable for healthcare enterprises.

As a community, HCPs are more inclined to consume content that is tailored to their specialty which enable them to expand their knowledge in their fields of practice. HCPs are also making use of digital platforms to build their personal brands, express their views on various medical subjects and establish themselves as thought leaders in their fields.

Senior and well-acclaimed HCPs can act as a professional link between businesses and clinicians, allowing for the dissemination of recent breakthroughs in pharmaceuticals and medical technologies. They can function as evangelists and Key Opinion Leaders to raise awareness about new products and services released by companies and improve the commercial prospects for such enterprises.

The role of medical content companies like HealthMinds becomes crucial in conceptualizing novel communication techniques between industry and HCPs in the present-day business environment.

By riding the waves of new age and emerging technologies, companies such as Healthminds have been to able to innovate to produce bespoke content offerings for new generation digital platforms, byte-sized engaging content on normal channels like Whatsapp, developing better ways to deliver complex scientific information, and using new age media like VR and AR.

Traditional knowledge sources such as original papers published in indexed journals are being reinvented for ease of consumption and understanding for the busy clinician. We are witness to formats such as visual abstracts, video-based abstracts, and interactive graphs and charts in well reputed scientific journals recently.

Due to ever-evolving HCP standards and expectations, challenges in communicating scientific information to clinicians from the medical enterprises will continue to exist and need to be urgently addressed. Modern technology can be expected to act as a conduit between the two and eliminate physical distance. Medical content companies such as HealthMinds, for example, will have to be at the forefront of innovations in this field. The need for clear and wider communication of medical content is increasing because of the dynamic Health Care landscape that is ever-changing. The times ahead are bound to be interesting as the scope of content and the channels of communications keep evolving.

(The author is the Director & CEO of HealthMinds. Prior to founding HealthMinds, he has consulted with various organizations in areas of medical publishing, healthcare IT and research advisory. He also worked with the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences as its Scientific Project Coordinator for its HIV/AIDS program, where he consulted with the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society, under the Government of Karnataka. He is a Bachelor of Dentistry from India and holds a Masters of Infectious Diseases from the University of Western Australia, Perth. He has the distinction of being a student of, and working with, Prof. Barry Marshall, the Nobel Prize winner for Medicine and Physiology for the year 2005. He is a 2014 Fellow in the Startup Leadership Program in Bangalore. Views expressed are that of the author and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)

