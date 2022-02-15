Charting the path from home-bound to home-recovery amidst third wave

With the majority of the cases reported being asymptomatic in nature or less severe, most have been advised home isolation and treatment.

By Dr. Usha Chennuru,

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a stir affecting innumerable people across geographies and varying age groups especially for those with co-morbidities. With the start of 2022, the newly discovered Omicron variant too has become a dominant strain all around the world including India due to its high transmissibility, although the effects have been far milder for most people. With the majority of the cases reported being asymptomatic in nature or less severe, most have been advised home isolation and treatment.

In this scenario, it becomes imperative to understand how best to cope with Covid at-home and know the tool-kit to comprehensive care.

Tackling mild cough, cold and sore throat

During this time, it is inevitable for infected people to experience mild throat irritation, cold and cough. While consulting your physician is a quick solution, sore throat can also be managed via easily accessible lozenges that can soothe the throat and provide relief. Lozenges containing analgesic properties of Amylmetacresol (AMC) and Dichlorobenzyl alcohol (DCBA) like Cofsils can be a great companion and ease throat related discomfort. You may also choose to pair it with a gentle gargle with a formulation of the antiseptic Povidone-iodine to maximize effectiveness. Using a cough syrup 3 times a day, or as directed on the bottle or by your physician is also advised.

Keep the pills handy

Stock up your first-aid kits with emergency medication for flu like cough medicines and decongestants. Be well prepared and ensure you have at hand paracetamol to treat the body aches that flu brings, and to also reduce fever. If you still don’t feel better, consulting with your physician would be recommended.

Consuming Healthy meals

As normalcy resumes gradually and we start moving out of our homes, we must not forget the basic necessities while we are out in public places. In addition to wearing masks, regular washing and sanitising our hands, we must also maintain a healthy balanced diet to boost our immune system, and ensure hydration.

A well-balanced diet and a well-hydrated body helps in the elimination of toxins and waste, regulation of body temperature, the lubrication of body joints, and many other functions. A few ways to keep yourself healthy and hydrated is to add fluids and fruits rich in vitamins, minerals and other necessary supplements as much as possible in your diet. For example: A soup made from sprouts and vegetables is a good source of nutrients, and will also help with electrolyte replacement.

Healthcare apparatus

There are some tools that aid in monitoring symptoms accurately and also keep a tab on day-to-day improvement. An infrared thermometer helps if you need to physically distance yourself from a patient at home showing flu-like or Covid symptoms. Also, keep a pulse measuring instrument reception (oximeter), a tool which will even be bought on-line, to watch a patient’s blood atomic number 8 levels. it’s gently clamped over a finger (without cosmetic, false nails, or mehndi) until a stable reading on your blood’s atomic number 8 saturation level is provided.

Prioritize building immunity

Multivitamins help to strengthen your immune system while also preventing fatigue and weakness. Look for supplements that have a well-balanced vitamin blend. Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, boosts the immune system by increasing the production of white blood cells. Vitamin B fights fatigue, weakness, and dullness, while vitamin D helps regulate calcium and, as a result, keeps our muscles, bones, and teeth robust. Nutrients like iodine and zinc are required for thyroid hormone production. To ensure the maximum levels of efficacy, buy your multivitamins from a well-known brand.

As the severity of symptoms has eventually subsided, following government guidelines we are gradually also marching towards normalcy. So, on a daily basis too it is advisable that instead of being anxious and stressed, one must try to unwind, meditate and prioritize self- care and health. Also look out for your near and dear ones including your neighbors, security, and domestic help and guide them, help them through the process, induce a positive environment and make them feel stress free.



(The author is Director, Medical Services, Cipla Health Ltd. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)