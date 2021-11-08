Care Delivery: Monitoring patients’ health with technology

Honeywell’s real-time health monitoring system acts as a bridge between the caregiver and the patient

By digitising and automating critical tasks, RTHMS can reduce hospital administrative tasks by 35%. (Representational image)

Despite advances in technology, healthcare remains burdened by heavy paperwork and manual processes. Medical personnel are overloaded with repetitive and time-consuming tasks such as capturing and registering patients’ vital signs. This leads to inefficiencies, loss of productivity, exposure to infections, and increased risk of incidents. Towards this, Honeywell has a solution— it’s Real-Time Health Monitoring System (RTHMS) is a smart edge-to-cloud communication platform for remote and real-time monitoring of patients that acts as a bridge between caregiver and patient. The offering integrates hardware and software to improve care delivery, enhance healthcare worker productivity, and enable process efficiency. By digitising and automating critical tasks, RTHMS can reduce hospital administrative tasks by 35%.

RTHMS uses advanced sensing technology to capture the vital parameters of patients in real-time and transmits them to a comprehensive health analytics dashboard. This can be accessed over the Internet or though Honeywell’s care communication platform, a mobile app for caregivers. This edge-to-cloud system also generates alerts in real-time should there be any deviation in patients’ vital signs against acceptable or normal ranges.

“The pandemic highlighted the importance of improving efficiencies in healthcare delivery. At Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS), the pandemic made us pivot towards the development of healthcare technologies that will shape the future of healthcare delivery for the betterment of society,” said Samuel Pratap, president, Honeywell Technology Solutions, the global engineering and technology development arm of Honeywell, which has operations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Madurai.

Developed by HTS engineers in India, RTHMS includes hardware and software. The hardware comprises a wrist band that monitors SPO2 and a disposable, wearable biosensor patch with a QR code placed on the patient’s chest, which records other vitals such as ECG, respiratory rate, heart rate, skin temperature and posture of the patient. The caregiver can scan the QR code and monitor patients in real-time or remotely on a dashboard placed at the nursing station.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.