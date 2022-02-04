Cancer Care and COVID-19 Pandemic

The earlier Cancer is detected, the better chances for successful treatment. Unfortunately, Cancer does not rest, even during the pandemic.

By Dr Suresh Advani

Cancer care services were widely impacted and disrupted during the global pandemic of COVID19. According to The Lancet Oncology, between March 1 and May 31, 2020, the number of new patients registered decreased from 112,270 to 51,760 (54% reduction), patients who had follow-up visits decreased from 634,745 to 340,984 (46% reduction) and hospital admissions decreased from 88,801 to 56,885 (36% reduction).

Cancer screening was stopped completely or was functioning at less than 25% of usual capacity at more than 70% of centers during these months. Reductions in the provision of oncology services were higher for centers in tier 1 cities (larger cities) than tier 2 and 3 cities (smaller cities).

A delay in screening can make Cancer deadly and more difficult to treat when discovered. If a patient has received a recommendation for Cancer screening or feels that they have symptoms that might point to the disease, they mustn't delay their treatments and initiate it as soon as possible. If they are in an area with internet connectivity, there are many oncologists that they can reached out for a diagnosis and treatment plans.

If a patient is undergoing Chemotherapy, they are likely at risk of getting COVID19 as Chemotherapy can weaken their immune system. For the same reason, the infection may be more severe for them. That is why it is highly recommended that they get vaccinated on a priority basis. COVID19 vaccines and booster shots are extremely helpful in preventing the infection but it is good to consult your Oncologist before you take the vaccine.

Here are some tips that patients can consider.

Ask your doctor about getting extra necessary medications to have on hand, if you need to stay home for a longer duration.

Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines to treat fever and other symptoms if you get sick; have a prescription handy.

Call your doctor’s office a few days before an appointment to ensure the doctor is still available to see you.

Share contact details of your healthcare provider with your family members & caregivers, so they can seek help if you get sick.

If your Cancer is responding well to the treatment, talk to your doctor about rescheduling/ delaying your Chemotherapy schedule, should you not be able to physically visit the Cancer care center. Only consider delaying treatments after talking to your Oncologist

If a patient with Cancer tests positive for COVID19, they should contact their Oncologist at the earliest to discuss the future course of their Cancer treatment. Some Cancer treatment centers may require a negative COVID19 test 24 hours before Chemotherapy session, or before other Cancer treatment starts again. Some treatments, especially those that do not impair the immune system, may be able to continue, especially if the patients only show minor or mild symptoms.

In conclusion, as Cancer treatment has resumed to its optimal functioning, in most areas at least, wear a mask when coming to the infusion clinic or Cancer treatment center. Also, remember to practice good hand hygiene by using hand sanitizer or handwashing before and after visits. Remember to stay in touch with your caregiver during all times and continue your treatment, it’s always good to ask for help before it is too late.

(The author is Senior Consultant, Oncology, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate, Mumbai. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)